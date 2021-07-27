Carl Bruce Bain, 79, of Louise, passed away July 26, 2021. He was born Jan. 2, 1942 in Louise to Morgan Bain Sr. and Naomi Roades Bain. Carl was a farmer and rancher. He served in the National Guard.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Cervenka and husband George of Hallettsville and LaShelle Bain of Victoria; son, Keith Bain and wife Kacy of Louise; grandchildren, Amber Miles and husband Jacob, Ethan Bain and girlfriend Channing Byrd, Garrett Cervenka and Lauren Cervenka; great-grandchildren, Cullen Miles, Slade Miles and Evelyn Foust and sister, Elaine Williams of Woodsboro.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Morgan Bain Jr.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 at Oaklawn Memorial Park in El Campo with the Rev. Tim Kosler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jayson Bolcik, Braden Mican, Hunter Koudela, Jake Merta, Luke Merta, Ethan Bain and Garrett Cervenka. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Matus, Leroy Quinn and Mark Bain.
Memorial donations in memory of Carl may be made to Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
