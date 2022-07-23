Henry Garcia, 72, of El Campo passed away in a Humble hospital on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on Aug. 9, 1949, to the late Dan and Juanita Armenta Garcia in Houston.
Henry was a graduate of a Houston High School. He served our country honorably in the United States Army. Henry married Judy Robertson. Together they fostered over 60 children and created a beautiful family. She preceded him in death. He worked for Coca Cola in the sales department for many years retiring only to care for his wife.
