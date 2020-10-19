Marvin Swoboda

Marvin Frank Swoboda, of Nada, passed away Oct. 15, 2020 in Houston at the age of 79. He was born to Hubert and Waliburga (Schneider) Swoboda on Sept. 10, 1941 in Nada. He married Linda Fay Perry on May 30, 1964.
He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School in Nada. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Hallettsville. He worked for Anderson Greenwood Company in Bellaire until retirement. He then moved back to Nada to gauge wells with his brother-in-law, Carl Pesnell. After gauging wells, he followed in his dad’s footsteps and farmed rice with his brother, Lenhart.
He was an active member of the Nada Knights of Columbus No. 3371, where he served several terms as Grand Knight in Nada. He was instrumental in starting the fish fries and Test of the Best Cook-Off. He was also an active member of the 4th Degree Assembly No. 1136 since 1989.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at deer camp, as well as “Town Council” meetings at Nada Grocery every morning. He never met a stranger.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Waliburga Swoboda; sister, Carolyn Curtis and brothers, Lenhart Swoboda, William Swoboda and Everett Swoboda.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Swoboda; daughters, Shannon Gold and husband Patrick of Nada and Shawn Tupa and husband Danny of Midfield; son, Shea Swoboda of Nada; grandchildren, Kaydi Yates and husband Tyler, Erik Gold, Hunter Tupa and Hannah Tupa; great-grandchild, Kooper Yates; brother, John Swoboda of Sugar Land and sisters, Ernestine Bubela of Nada and Ann Albracht of Amarillo.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with Father Scott Hill officiating. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A K of C Rosary was held at 6 p.m.
Pallbearers were Erik Gold, Hunter Tupa, Tyler Yates, Leon Schneider, Daniel Swoboda and Keith Pesnell.
Memorials may be made to Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 131, Garwood, Texas 77442.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus.
