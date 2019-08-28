Raymond Kacal

Raymond “Ray” John Kacal, 91, of Bay City, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He was born in El Campo on Sept. 25, 1927 to Joseph and Mary Sliva Kacal.
On June 20, 1950, he married Elizabeth Marie Merta and the two of them began their life together. After working at Phillips Petroleum for 33 years, he and Elizabeth continued to enjoy dancing every weekend with close friends, visiting their relatives and watching their grandchildren grow up. They traveled to Europe on three occasions, going to the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy and France. They also took bus trips through many states with their group of friends.
Raymond was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3070. He was also in the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
He enjoyed vegetable gardening, woodworking, repairing engines and floundering. He restored a 1954 Chevrolet, and would often pick up his retired friends for a trip to Shipley’s for coffee and donuts. He loved listening to Czech polka music and had an extensive collection of tapes and CDs. His grandchildren enjoyed it when Paw Paw played his accordion for them and made his famous breakfast pancakes and homemade ice cream.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his son; Stephen; his brothers; Clement (Clem) and William (Bill) Kacal and sisters, Adella (Della) Ehler, Evelyn Bartlett and Martha Sekula.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Kenneth (Melodie) Kacal of Bay City and Ronnie (Cheryl) Kacal of Brazoria; daughters, Sandra (John) Reed of Houston and Diana (Edward) Gurecky of Blessing; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Mariel, Mya, Macee and Miles Kacal, Townes Smith, Emma Gurecky and Bennett Gurecky; brother, Joe Kacal of Alvin and sisters, Mary Warneke of San Antonio, Lucy Sydow of Pontonoc, Texas and Mildred (Mille) Burt of Marble Falls.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 30 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City from 5 to 7 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers are grandsons, Matthew Kacal, Lee Gurecky, Adam Gurecky, Cory Kacal, Mike Smith and Kyle Hart. Honorary pallbearers include granddaughters, Kari (Kacal) Smith, Allison Frazier, Brittany (Kacal) Hart and Rachel Reed; his nephews and nieces and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3070.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Holy Cross Catholic School.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City.
