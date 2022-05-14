Everett Lee Jones passed away May 9, 2022 at the age of 67. He was born December 10, 1954 in Tacoma, Washington to Andrew Lee Jones and Sue Carolyn Upton Jones.
Friends call Everett “Big E”. Everett worked in the oilfields and spent time working overseas in the oil business where he got to see many different countries. He enjoyed being in BBQ cook-offs with his best friend Mr. Gene. He could be found hanging out at Country Corner enjoying visiting with his friends or taking a ride on his motorcycle which was his pride and joy.
Everett leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Carla Jones who he was with for 17 years; daughters; Tiffany Jones of Bay City, Taylor Jones of Texas City, Traci Jones of Bay City, Tara Rudolph (Mario) of Lake Jackson, Lilly Piwonka of Lake Jackson; step-children, Paul Romero of Blessing, Chris Romero of Pierce, Amanda Torres of El Campo, Maranda Torres (Joe) of El Campo; 19 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 on the way; sister, Peggy Ragford (David); and last but not least Max Jones and Bear Jones his 2 big dogs which were his best friends next to Gene and Mike. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Lee Jones, mother Sue Jahns and step-father Thomas Jahns; brothers Gerry Jones and Michael Jahns.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.