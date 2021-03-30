Dr. Wayne Luco

Dr. Wayne Allen Luco, age 56, born Feb. 20, 1965 passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. A visitation is scheduled for 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, April 9 with a Rosary to follow at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Sara Road Chapel. A Mass is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Road, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
