Gene Austin Stogner, 90, of Louise, passed away Dec. 18, 2019. He was born on in Bogata on Aug. 31, 1929 to Ennis and Edie McCrury Stogner.
He married the love of his life Sherry Robisheaux on July 8, 1948. They spent 68 years of love together until her death in 2016.
Gene was a teacher and coach at Louise High School from 1950 – 1967, an assistant principal and counselor at El Campo High School from 1968 – 1975, and then returned to Louise High School as a principal from 1976 – 1987 when he retired.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Stogner, Jeff Stogner and wife Carrie of El Campo; daughter, Lisa Stogner Sulak and husband Stephen of Rosenberg; grandchildren, Mitch Stogner and wife Susan, Brant Stogner and wife Jennifer, Breanna Stogner, Colten Sulak, Peyton Sulak, great-grandchildren, Ryker, Beckett and Holland Stogner, brother-in-law Marvin Robisheaux, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry Robisheaux Stogner and brother, Kermit Stogner.
Family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Stogner, Colten Sulak, Stephen Sulak, David Robisheaux, Kevin Erwin and Kyle King.
Memorial donations in memory of Gene may be made to Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
