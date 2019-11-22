Helen Humphrey

Helen Engle Humphrey, 89, passed away Nov. 20, 2019 in El Campo. Helen was born on a ranch outside of Coahoma, Texas on Aug. 18, 1930. She was the youngest child of Charles and Marjorie Engle.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, her two older brothers, Charles and Weldon, and her beloved husband Bill Humphrey Sr.
Helen is survived by her children, Bill Humphrey Jr., Diana Humphrey and John Humphrey. In addition, Helen has three grandchildren, Bradley Stehno, Austin Humphrey and Shelby Humphrey.
As a child Helen cherished growing up on a ranch and telling stories of sleeping on the porch on cool nights and watching the cows coming up to the house to drink and eat. Being the academic overachiever that she was, Helen graduated from Coahoma High School at the age of 16. After graduation she attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. It was there that Helen participated in the Hardin Simmons Cowgirls drill team and eventually met her husband Bill, who was returning from World War II. After graduating in three years with a double major in English and music, she married Bill within weeks of graduation and remained married for 57 years until his death in 2007. During those 57 years they moved various times to places in West Texas, New Mexico and Houston before settling in El Campo in 1960. She remained in El Campo for the rest of her life, except for a brief period from 2006 - 2009, when she resided in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas to be closer to grandchildren.
When Helen was not busy chauffeuring her children and grandchildren to their many activities, she enjoyed watching them participate in various sporting events such as football, baseball, cheer and choir. She was an avid follower over the years of El Campo Ricebird and Texas Longhorn football, as well as the Houston Astros. She spent many hours with her husband fishing the bays of the upper Gulf Coast region from their bay house at the El Campo Beach Club. One of her great joys was participating in the choir at the First Baptist Church in El Campo where she met some of her best friends. Helen was an active participant in many charitable organizations in the El Campo area.
Visitation will be at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 3 - 5 p.m. Funeral services will occur on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the Humphrey family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of El Campo.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
