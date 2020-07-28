Victoriana Lopez

Victoriana R. Lopez, 79, of El Campo passed away July 26, 2020 in Victoria. She was born Aug. 8, 1940 in Rio Grand Valley to
Antonio and Romana Benevidez Garza.
She is survived by sons, Juan Lopez Jr. and Crispin Salinas Jr.; daughters, Elizabeth Salinas, Sara Ann Garza, Mary Ann Acuna and Rita L. Rodriguez; sister, Rica; 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Juan Lopez Sr.; son, Jose Lopez; three brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at Wheeler Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at LaColonia Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Juan Lopez Jr., Juan Anthony Salinas, Stacey Ray Manciaz, Domingo Acuna, Juan Jose Lopez, Ronny Manciaz Jr., Victor Rivera Jr. and William Gilliand.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
