Martha Mary Bubela, 95, peacefully passed from this world to her eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1927 to Ed and Frances Kubecka Fiala of New Taiton. She lived on the family’s homestead since her very early years.
Martha married John Jerome Bubela on Dec. 27, 1945 and they celebrated 61 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on June 5, 2007. They were happily blessed with two children, Shirley Ann and Kallen John.
Martha spent many years helping keep the family farm running by working in the fields, gardening and working their few head of cattle. After her children were in school, she went to work in different retail positions and met many friends. First at Gibson’s, K-mart, St. Philip School cafeteria and later retired from Walmart as the department manager of housewares. Her favorite activities included working her garden and keeping her flowerbeds full of beautiful blooms. She loved her church and never missed Mass unless she was ill. When her failing health made it hard to attend, she watched Mass on TV and prayed many rosaries for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family believes that she helped them through many difficult times by her prayers.
Martha was a member of Catholic Daughters, the St. John’s Altar Society and a lifetime member of St. John’s Nepomucene Church of New Taiton.
Martha is survived by her children: Shirley Ann (Victor) Valchar and Kallen John (Kathy) Bubela all of El Campo. Grandchildren: Victoria Valchar of Abilene, Heather Valchar of League City, Garret (Megan) Bubela and Alisa (Matthew) Bubela of El Campo. Great grandchildren: Tristan Valchar and Alexis Paris of Abilene, Krysta, Ty, Keegan and Macie Bubela of El Campo and Braxton Baker of League City. Sister: Evelyn Moore of Victoria and sister’s-in-law’s Dorothy Fiala of Ganado and Dorothy Fiala of Boling.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents and husband and her brothers, Charlie, Edwin, Jerome and William Fiala. Her brother-in-law David Moore and her beloved grandson Kallen “Matthew” Bubela and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Triska Funeral Home with a CDA Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandson Garret Bubela, Godson/nephew Allan Fiala, nephew Jimmy Girndt, great nephew Lariet Girndt, great grandson Ty Bubela and nephew Jeff Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Victor Valchar, Kathy Bubela, her grandchildren and great grandchildren
Memorial donations to St. John’s Altar Society, Mass intentions and Houston Hospice-El Campo.
To plant a tree in memory of • Martha Mary Bubela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.