Karen D. McCall, 75, of El Dorado, Ark.; died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
Born Sept. 26, 1944 in Wharton County, TX, she was the daughter of Bohamil Jerome Drapela and Victoria Denk Drapela. Karen was a Medical Tech for GBMC. She enjoyed socializing at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Union County Quilting Guild.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Madelyn Drapela Sides.
Survivors are her children, James P. McCall III (Jackie) of McGhee, Ark., Sean McCall (Tammy) of Mount Holly, Katherine Wilcox (James) of Bristol, Tenn. and Maggie Surbrook (Dan) of Mount Holly. She is survived by her brother, Weldon (Alice) Drapela.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Logan, Megan, Christian, Jacob, Jack, Keith, Maddox, Josh, Grace, Zach and Devon, who were all the light of her life. She is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
In keeping with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations regarding public gatherings, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced by Young’s Funeral Directors at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.youngsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.