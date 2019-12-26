Jesse Eddie (J.E.) Clayton went to see Jesus and his beloved wife Lorraine on Dec. 24, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born June 4, 1924 in Houston, to Eddie Calahand and Opal Cummings Clayton.
He was a loving, caring, gentle and generous person. He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church.
J.E. served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 23, 1942 to Nov. 3, 1954 as a Motor Machinist’s Mate First Class. He served in the Asian Pacific Theater, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands at the Acorn Eleven Second Seaplane Base.
He was a farmer but in his younger days he was a carpenter and painter. He also for a time worked at the Coca Cola plant in El Campo. He took to farming when his father-in-law, Joe Olson, quit farming. He also farmed several farms located in the Blue Creek area.
J.E. is survived by his daughter, Linda Collins and husband John; grandson, Craig Collins and wife Pamela; great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Collins; great-grandson, Tyler Collins; step-great-grandchildren, Austin Gearhardt, Shannon Tesch and Madison Gestner; brother, Eddie Clayton and wife Marlice; many nieces and nephews and his extended family, Lupe Collins, Dora Reyes, Patricia Ebarra, Ofelia Jackson, Yolanda Manzano, Lisa Morales, Tana Payne and Virginia Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine Clayton; sister, Audrey Roades Webb; brothers-in-law, Owen Roades, Jerry Webb, Marvin Olson and wife Vera, Wallace Olson and wife Betty and sister-in-law, Evelyn Swedhin and husband Harvey.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Triska Funeral Home with the family receiving visitors from 4 - 6 p.m. Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the First United Methodist Church in El Campo with the Rev. Richard Young officiating. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gary Olson, Daryl Olson, Doug Olson, Michael Smaistrla, Steve Lyford and David Kunz.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.