Peyton Lundy

Peyton Ellis Lundy of Edna concluded his life’s journey Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 66. He was born May 24, 1953 in Wharton, Texas, to DB and Catherine Lundy.
He was a loving husband, father and Peto (grandfather). His sun was bright in the faces of his children and his moon glowed in the eyes of his daughter. His family was always first and he was a true friend to a wide circle from childhood, school and work. He enjoyed sports and hunting and treasured time spent with family and friends.
Peyton worked in the oil field business, starting at age 13 with Lundy Vacuum in El Campo. He retired in 2016 from Key Energy.
Peyton was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy, and their children: John Macha Bryant and spouse David of Dallas, Jason Macha and spouse Elena and children Reagan and Gunner of Katy, Danielle Peevy Pratka and spouse Kurt of El Campo and Robert Justin Peevy and spouse Jamie and children Mason and Emery Jean currently stationed in Japan. He is also survived by his brother, DB (Briggs) Lundy and sister Becca Fitts of El Campo and many other family members and friends.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, the First Baptist Church of El Campo will host visitation with Peyton’s family at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life led by Pastor Rick DuBroc at 2 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of El Campo, 206 Depot Street, El Campo TX 77437, or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home in El Campo.
