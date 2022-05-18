Elaine Elizabeth (Naiser) Hicks, 78, passed away on May 14, 2022.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, doting grandmother and a wonderful friend to all she came to know.
Elaine was born on Oct. 5, 1943 in Taiton, Texas, a Czech community in Wharton County just southwest of Houston. She was the daughter of Emil and Mary (Polasek) Naiser. She married James B. Hicks on May 29, 1965 in Austin, Texas.
She was a graduate of El Campo High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Math in 1964 from the University of Texas at Austin. While at the university, she was selected to membership in Alpha Lambda Delta and Phi Beta Kappa. She also earned a permanent teaching certificate and used it to become a high school teacher at William B. Travis and Sidney Lanier High Schools in Austin.
Elaine was a long-time Mansfield resident, having lived in the town for over 40 years, during which time she served as a dedicated employee of both Legist Automation and GTE. Her greatest enjoyments in life were researching and preserving the history of the Naiser family, sampling a variety of local dining spots, sharing her lifelong love of canasta and extended road trips with her husband across the United States.
Elaine was a charter member of another of her favorite things, the Mansfield Women’s Club and over several years served as President (two years), First Vice-President, Newsletter and Directory Editor and on various committees.
She is survived by her loving son Bryan and wife Sandy Hicks of Prosper, TX; son Andrew (Andy) of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Cooper, Alex, Manchester, and Mary Lane Hicks; sister Jo Ann Naiser and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, James B. (Jim) Hicks; brother Frank Naiser and wife Helen; brother Lawrence Naiser and wife Delores; sister Doris Phillips and husband John; and sister Lorraine Dennis and husband James.
Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, May 23, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Blessing Funeral Home in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a charitable contribution be considered to the Mansfield Women’s Club Scholarship Fund; P.O. Box 1212, Mansfield, TX 76063-2610.
