Jesse Alaniz Guerra Sr., 86, of Victoria, passed away on Aug. 26, 2021. He was born July 1, 1935 in Charco to Regino and Tomasa Alaniz Guerra. He was a truck driver for Central Freight Line.
He is survived by his son, Robert Guerra and wife Diana of Houston, Jesse Guerra Jr. and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Yolanda Guerra McCue of Yoakum; sister, Lupe Perez and husband Simon of Victoria; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Frances Guerra and Gregoria Gonzalez and brothers, Joe and Santos Guerra.
Visitation will be 9 - 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at St. Robert Catholic Church in El Campo. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzalez, Roger Rodriguez, Jesse Perez, Joe Perez and Marcus Sanchez.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
