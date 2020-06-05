Mario Martinez, 53, of El Campo, passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1966 in El Campo to Clemente and Rafeala Cardenas Martinez. He was employed by Walmart as manager for 28 years before retiring. He was a faithful husband, dad and servant of the Lord Jesus. His legacy will live on.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Martinez of El Campo; daughters, Suzanne Martinez of El Campo, Christine Sanchez and husband Enrique of Wharton; sons, Harmon Anderson Jr. and wife Sandra of California, Gene Anderson and wife Anita of El Campo, Glen Anderson and wife Anna of El Campo, Kenneth Anderson and wife Lydia of Arkansas, 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elisa Garcia and Elana Garcia and brother, Marcus Garcia all of Louise.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Peace Tabernacle Church, 1416 N. Alabama, Wharton with Pastor J. Michael Bumgarner officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Pallbearers are Enrique Sanchez, Larry Brown, Shawn Borak, Gene Anderson, Glenn Anderson, Kirk Anderson, Stetson Easley and Thomas Patterson.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
