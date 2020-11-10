David Cormier passed away Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born March 20, 1938 in El Campo to Maybelle Ritchie and Albert Cormier.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Cormier of El Campo; son, Jimmy Cole Cormier (Doris) of El Campo; grandchildren, William Cormier, Jeremy Blake (Stephanie), Jodi Blake and David Nunn.
He was preceded in death by Mavis Cormier; son, William Scott Cormier and daughter, Madonna Nunn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
