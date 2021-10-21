Francisco Rodriguez Sr. gained his angel wings on Oct. 15, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born Jan. 29, 1941 in El Campo to Trinidad and Ignacia Hernandez Rodriguez.
He is survived by sons, Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (Yvette) of Victoria, David Rodriguez (Belinda) of El Campo, Miguel Sanchez (Melissa) of Victoria, Leroy Sanchez of Victoria; daughters, Becky Lucio (Rey) of El Campo, Irene DeLuna (Daniel) of El Campo; brothers, Ramon Rodriguez (Mary Ann), Paul Rodriguez (Lydia); sisters, Teresa Nettle, Yolanda Gussman (Carlos) and Alice Valdez (Henry), all of El Campo; 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Francisco was preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad and Ignacia Rodriguez; brothers, Joe Rodriguez, Albino Rodriguez and sisters, Angelina Garcia and Petra Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner, in El Campo, with a Rosary being recited at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Mass will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at La Colonia Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond Rodriguez Jr., Joe Paul Rodriguez, Dakota Rodriguez, Chris Guerrero, Alec Sanchez and Cody Rodriguez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be PJ Rodriguez, Jaylin Rodriguez, Kameron Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Hailey Barrientes and Trinity Sanchez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
