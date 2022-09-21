Frank Cadriel Jr. of El Campo died Sept. 17, 2022 at the age of 61. He was born July 18, 1961 in El Campo to Frank and Janie Ramos Cadriel. He worked in the oilfield.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Flores Cadriel; children Jessie Yanez, Jessie Rodriguez III, Crystal Cadriel, Janie Cadriel, Jennifer Cadriel, Teresa Philips, Kimberly Cadriel and Christopher Cadriel, all of El Campo; siblings Ernest Cadriel, Paul Cadriel, Bobby Cadriel, Helen O’Canas, Billy Cadriel, Carol Garcia, all of El Campo, and James Cadriel of Rosenberg, Johnny Cadriel of Fla., David Cadriel of League City; and 16 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Jerry Cadriel.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at St. Robert Catholic Church,with a parish rosary at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Augustine Owusu-Peprah officiating at the Glen Flora Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jessie Rodriguez, Christopher Cadriel, Bobby Cadriel, Jessie Yaniz, Henry O’Canas, Daniel O’Canas and Daniel Garza. Honorary pallbearers are all of his grandchildren.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Cadriel, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
