Mary Garcia

Mary T. Garcia, 91, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. She was born Feb. 9, 1928 in Danevang to Juan and Antonia Garcia Tijerina.
Mary worked at I-C Manufacturing for over 35 years as a seamstress and brought joy to all her co-workers. She was an amazing cook and well known for her tacos and salsa. She always loved to cook meals for her family, especially tortillas. Seeing her family happy made her happy. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend and a devout catholic. She touched the heart and soul of everyone that met her. She absolutely loved her family dearly and she will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Annie Garcia and husband Domingo of Sugar Land; son, Raymond T. Garcia of El Campo; sister, Eva Saucedo of El Campo; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Benny Garcia Sr.; daughter, Guadalupe Garcia Driver; grandsons, Benny Garcia Jr. and Daniel Garcia; sisters, Rosie Perez and Felipa Salazar and brothers, Luterio, Chencho, Mike, Edward and Louis Tijerina.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Moreno, Ray Garcia Jr., Joe Garza Jr., Sammy Lopez, Angel Garza, Zachary Lopez, Greg Garcia and John Puga. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
