Faye Brady, 92, formerly of El Campo, passed away in Wharton on Jan.15, 2021.
Faye was a retired school teacher. She taught in many different schools, including Crescent and Louise.
Faye was born Jan. 24, 1928 in Hull-Daisetta to James Clevland Brady and Lena Mae Wells Brady. The family later moved to El Campo where she lived for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, J.C., Bobby and Randal Brady.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Brady Nordeen and sisters-in-law, Ute Brady and Maureen Brady. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Faye loved spending time with her family and traveling.
A private family service will be held at First Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or Houston Hospice - El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
