Rebecca Lynne Koehne Kubala • Oct. 11, 1956 - March 24, 2022

Rebecca Lynne Koehne Kubala, 65, of El Campo, passed away March 24, 2022. She was born on Oct. 11, 1956 in Wharton. Becky graduated from Wharton High School and from Wharton County Junior College as a medical transcriptionist. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, St. John’s Altar Society and St. John Catholic Church.
Becky is survived by her father, Leonard Koehne, Jr.; husband, Patrick Kubala; son, Jordan Kubala and wife Kristy; daughter, Haley Kubala; grandchildren, Jett and Kate Kubala; step-sister, Denise Palinek; step-brother, Tommy Mathews; half-sister, Kimberly Fojtik and half-brother, Earl (Bubba) Wiegand.
She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Mozel Blair Koehne and step-sister, Donna Vacek.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29 at St. John Catholic Church in New Taiton with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah, Rev. Gabriel Maison and Rev. Robert Guerra concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Lead pallbearers will be Jordan Kubala and Haley Kubala. Pallbearers will be Doug Sellers, Slate Srubar, Paul Kresta, Jeff Nohavitza, Scott Cunningham and Darrel Nohavitza. Honorary pallbearers will be Jett Kubala and Kate Kubala.
Memorial donations in memory of Becky may be made to the MS Foundation.
Condolences may be shared online www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.