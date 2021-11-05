Anissa Meinardus Barker, 54, of Pflugerville passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Oct. 30, 2021 in Austin.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Pflugerville Community Church, 1214 E. Pfenning in Pflugerville.
Anissa was born in El Campo in 1966 to Lesley and Karen Meinardus. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1985. In 1990, she received her B.S. in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University.
On Oct. 12, 1996, she married Richard “Rick” Wayne Barker in El Campo. Anissa and Rick chose to make Pflugerville their home and had their beloved son, Blaine on Oct. 16, 2000.
She was employed for 25 years by Travis County as a court probation officer for the misdemeanor and felony criminal courts, where she retired in 2020.
Anissa was a fun-loving firecracker who was always full of life. She was a proud dog lover, a dedicated friend to many and a loving daughter, sister and aunt.
Her greatest pride and joy in life, above all, was the title she carried as Mom to her “sunshine,” Blaine. Her happiest years were spent cheering in the stands watching Blaine play sports. She was always his biggest fan.
She is survived by her son, Blaine Garrett Barker of Pflugerville, step-daughter Mykayla Bryce Lockhart of Fort Worth, sister Karma Shepard, brother-in-law Jeremy Shepard, niece Emma Grace Shepard of Rosenberg, father Lesley Meinardus of El Campo, uncle Richard Turner, aunt Bernice Meinardus Turner of El Campo and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death and reunited in heaven with her husband, Richard “Rick” W. Barker, mother, Karen H. Meinardus, maternal grandparents, Dorothy Raun Hensley and Robert Frank Hensley Jr. and paternal grandparents, Marie E. Meinardus and Willie J. Meinardus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
