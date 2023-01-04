Sue Socha, 93, of El Campo passed away Dec. 26, 2022.
She was born Nov. 28, 1929, and is survived by her sons, Glenn Socha and wife Mary Kay of El Campo, Todd Socha and wife Beverly of El Campo, Sandra Wright of Corpus Christi, Steve Turner of New Mexico, personal friend of the family Judy Meek and husband Ricky of El Campo, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
