Lester Lee Lutringer, 85, of El Campo, passed away May 7, 2022. He was born on Aug. 23, 1936 in Taiton to the late Leo and Ludmila Scotka Lutringer. Lester was a U.S. Army Veteran. He owned El Campo Packing and retired in 1997. Lester was a member of KJT, Knights of Columbus and Farm Bureau.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Ann Kulcak Lutringer of El Campo; sons, Lester Vincent Lutringer and wife Tracy of Richmond, Matthew Lee Lutringer of Louise, Thomas James Lutringer and wife Patricia of El Campo, Stephen Allen Lutringer and wife Debbie of Louise and Phillip Leo Lutringer and wife Marja of Louise; grandchildren, Chelsey Taylor and husband Clint of Katy, Ashley Zezula and husband Ethan of El Campo, Vincent Lutringer and wife Michaela of El Campo, Austin Lutringer of Katy, Amber Luckemeyer and husband Trevor of New Braunfels, Amanda Lutringer of Round Rock, Trevor Lutringer of Louise and Paige Lutringer of Louise; great-grandchildren, Addison Taylor, Caroline Taylor and Henry Lutringer and brother, Leon Lutringer of Houston.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lilie Polasek, Willie Mae Cykala and Ted Lutringer and grandson, Clayton Thomas Lutringer.
Visitation begins 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Triska Funeral Home with a KC Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Friday, May 13 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion 251 will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lester V., Matthew, Thomas, Stephen, Phillip, Vincent, Austin and Trevor Lutringer.
Memorial donations in memory of Lester may be made to St. Procopius Catholic Church or Texas Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
