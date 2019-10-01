Charles Stinson

Charles “Chuck” Ray Stinson, 83, of Pearland, passed away Sept. 30, 2019. He was born July 6, 1936 in Nacogdoches to George and Lillian Lee Stinson. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force and was an oilfield supervisor for several different companies before retiring in 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Sablatura Stinson of Pearland; daughter, Jackie Allan and husband Nicholas of Pearland; son, Kenneth Stinson of El Campo; grandchildren, Wesley Allan of Houston, Blake Allan of Houston and Nicole Stinson of El Campo; sister, Helen Shaw and husband Dewey of Athens; sisters-in-law, Noma Stinson of Arlington, Inocente Stinson of McAllen, Angie Garner of New Taiton and Leona Bubela of New Taiton and brother-in-law, Adolph Sablatura and wife Lydia of Houston.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth Stinson and George Ann Stinson; brothers, Jay Stinson and Loren Stinson; in-laws, Fred and Frances Livanec Sablatura; sisters-in-law, Shirley Sablatura and Mildred Trcka and brothers-in-law, Paul Trcka, Eugene Bubela and Jack Garner.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 2, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Simon Gyan Obeng officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 251.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Allan, Blake Allan, Shannon Garner, Ronnie Sablatura, Bobby Shaw and Kenneth Stinson.
Memorial donations in memory of Charles may be made to St. John’s Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
