Johnnie Maeker Jr.

Johnnie Lee Maeker Jr., 74, of El Campo, passed away March 10, 2021. He was born in El Campo on June 13, 1946 to Johnnie Maeker Sr. and Vera Willis Maeker. Johnnie was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie Krauskopf Maeker of El Campo; sons, Jeffrey Maeker of Katy and Danny Maeker and wife Rhonda of Houston; granddaughter, Emily Maeker; grandson, Brandon Maeker; brothers, Kenneth Maeker and Keith Maeker and wife Connie, both of Sugar Land and sister, Carolyn Maeker.
Private services will be held with the family.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.