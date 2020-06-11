Ret. Sr. Master Staff Sargent Benny D. Dornak passed away Holy Saturday-Easter vigil, April 11, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nev. He was a victim of Covid-19.
Benny was born in El Campo, Texas, Wharton County, on the 23rd of May, 1942 to Leo J. and Lillie (Baca) Dornak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Matthew Dornak; brother, 1st. Lt. Leonard E. Dornak; Godparents Ed and Agatha (Dornak) Karstedt; Bill and Albina (Dornak) Yockey; uncle, Alphonse Dornak; maternal uncles, Arnold and Frances (Brink) Baca; Scoutmaster Fred and Mary (Chovanec) Baca; Victor and Nan (Ant) Baca; Edward and Lucille (Lee) Baca; Frank and Mickey (Mayer) Baca; brother-in-law, Lynn Blankenburg and son, Brian Blankenburg.
Benny is survived by wife of 56 years, Sandra (Shaughnessy) Dornak; daughter, Lisa (Dornak) Bullen; son, David Dornak and wife Madeline (Schabla) Dornak; son, Eric Dornak and wife Julie (Fairweather) Dornak and grandchildren, Max and Harry Bullen; Ashley, Alexa, Lauren and C.J. Dornak, all of the Las Vegas area; two sisters, Helen (Dornak) Blankenburg and Mary Ann (Dornak) and Clarence Ermis of Alvin, Texas; brother, Tommy Dornak and wife Joan (Hogan) Dornak of Canyon Lake, Texas; brother-in-law, Joseph Shaughnessy and wife Lucy (Lewis) Shaughnessy of Waco, Texas.
Benny was an altar boy at St. Philip Catholic Church in El Campo, Texas. He started his Boy Scouts days in Troop 531. After high school he attended Wharton County Junior College, then went to St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas. Later he joined the United States Air Force and soon after married in July 1963.
Military funeral services are pending upon availability. Condolences may be sent to:
Benny Dornak Family
1932 Ludington
Las Vegas, NV 89156
