Bernard J. Laitkep gained his angel wings on June 5, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 25, 1945, to John and Marie Laitkep.
He served his country in the Army and was honorably discharged. Bernard worked for T.J. Welding for 36 years. He loved watching sports and playing slot machines at Coushatta.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ernest, Charlie, Frankie and Michael Laitkep and sister Mary Ann Pospisil.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years Linda Newman Laitkep, sons Bryan and Brandon Laitkep, Scooter Chlebek and daughter Erika Laitkep, four brothers, Anthony, Johnny, George and Patrick and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.