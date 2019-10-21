Lily Cecilia Labay Pinchback, 102, of Garwood, peacefully passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Oct. 20, 2019. Lily was born July 5, 1917 in Nada to Paul and Mary Fried Labay. She was raised in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 1936. Lily married Tony Adair Pinchback on Dec. 29, 1941.
She leaves behind two children, Tony P. Pinchback (Lulu) of El Campo and Bonnie Lynn Schroeder of College Station; grandchildren, Jay Schroeder (Krissy), Cas Schroeder of Brenham and Ashley Moran (Steve) of Pflugerville.
Lily was a housewife and also a nurse’s aide for Columbus Youens Eye Clinic and Caney Valley Hospital in Wharton. She was a life member of Catholic Daughters, KJZT and a longtime member of Colorado County Home Demonstration Club.
She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to bake. Her chocolate chip cookies were always a treat for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and anyone who came to visit.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years; parents; sisters, Leona Burton and Anglen Slovak and three infant grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jay and Cas Schroeder, Steve and Dylan Moran, Bryan Popp and Burt Berger. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Church Cemetery Fund, Garwood Volunteer Fire Department or Garwood Veteran’s Library.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
