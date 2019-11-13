Dorothy Gene Shimek Kocurek, 90, of Palacios, passed away Nov. 12, 2019. She was born in Hillje to Ignac and Angeline Tannich Shimek.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul and sons, David and Richard Kocurek.
She leaves behind her children: daughters, Deborah (Glen) Barnett, Margaret (Fred) Pena, Angelina (Isidro) Castanon and Melissa (Mike) Brown and sons, Jerome (Jackie) Kocurek, Thomas (Debbi) Kocurek, Andrew (Theresa) Kocurek, Timothy Kocurek, Patrick (Linda) Kocurek and Christopher (Ana); daughter-in-law, Rita Kocurek and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives 5:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Palacios Funeral Home. The Rosary will be 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Blessing. Pallbearers are Trent Kocurek, Nathan Kocurek, Kevin Kocurek, Christopher Kocurek, Nicholas Castanon, Arthur Castanon, Thomas Castanon, Daniel Castanon and Matthew Brown.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home.
