Mary Jane Martinez, 69, of El Campo passed away Sept. 19, 2021. She was born Oct. 31, 1951 in East Bernard, to Adolph and Paula Luna Torres and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Pete Martinez Jr. of El Campo; daughters, Mary Jane Landaverde (Sebastian) of Palastine and Pauline Martinez (Justin Bartlett) of El Campo; sons, Pete Martinez III (Janie Munoz) of Glen Flora, Victor Martinez (Isabel) of El Campo, Bobby Martinez of El Campo. Also, grandchildren, Bobby Galvan Jr., Sebastian Landaverde Jr., Amanda E Norgaard, Jessica Gaona, Madison Gaona, Mason Bartlett, Pete Martinez IV, Brittnie Martinez, Julissa Martinez, Victor Martinez Jr., Natalie Martinez, Alexis Martinez, Marleny Martinez and Bobby Martinez Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kacey Landaverde, Eden Landaverde, Sebastian Landaverde III and Pete Martinez V, Elliana Saucedo, Tommy Saucedo and Ammura Shwikani; sisters, Linda Torres of Victoria, Gloria Torres of Hungerford, Esperanza Torres of Edna brothers Richard Torres of Hungerford.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. A Rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Pete Martinez III, Victor Martinez, Victor Martinez Jr., Justin Bartlett, Bobby Martinez Jr. and Jerry Obrien Valdez.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
