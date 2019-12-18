Jerry B. House, 87, of El Campo passed away Dec. 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born Feb. 10, 1932 in El Campo to J.V. and Letha Mae Chandler House. He was a Marine and Korean War veteran.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Wheeler Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Creek Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
He is survived his son, Jerry J House and wife Dee; daughters, Stephanie Hall, Carol Wishert and husband, John; Cathryn Maldonado and husband Ray; sister, Janet Entricht; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine Anderson House and brother, Larry House.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
