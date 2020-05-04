Nelma Rummell

Nelma Ellan Rummell passed away May 2, 2020 in El Campo at the age of 88. She was born Jan. 6, 1932 in the Hahn Community to Everette Wayne and Veana Frances Lamkin Hunt.
She is survived by her friends and caretakers, Larry and Diane Smidovec of Garwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rummell and her brother, Delno Hunt.
There will be private graveside services for Mrs. Rummell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.