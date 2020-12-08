Raymond Jerome Poncik, 91, of Louise, passed away Dec. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 25, 1929 in Louise to Louis and Albina Zaskoda Poncik.
He is survived by his daughters, Janice Kulcak and husband Alvin of Louise, Pam Turner and husband Bruce of Wharton and Lisa Kotulek and Joe Vitera of Louise; sons, Darryl Poncik of El Campo and Kevin Poncik and wife Starla of Alvin; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and brother, Victor Poncik and wife Laurine of Louise.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Evelyn Poncik.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Triska Funeral Home. There will be a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at St. Procopius Catholic Church in Louise, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at Louise Catholic Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251.
Pallbearers will be Chad Kulcak, Clay Kulcak, Brad Turner, Jeff Turner, Shawn Poncik, Kevin Poncik, Jon Stuckey, Manny Freeland and Mack Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Silver Top Coffee Blub and Short Stop Coffee Club.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Procopius Catholic Church or Houston Hospice, El Campo.
Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
