John Toellner

John Elliot Toellner, 92, entered into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 2, 2019.
John was born March 1, 1927, in Lone Elm, Mo., growing up in Bunceton, Mo., with his parents John and Ada, two brothers and six sisters. Growing up John worked on the family farm and later an aunt and uncle’s farm to help earn money for his family.
He lived a life based on faith, pride and honesty, always being interested in giving of his self to help others. When he made a commitment, he was good for his word. His hand shake was all that was needed.
After serving in the Army, he began to work at Texas Eastern in Illnois, where he married Janice Jean Millspaugh in 1952. He was transferred to Kosciusko, Miss., where his children, Jo, Jack and Jill were born in 1954 and 1956. Working there for two years, he was transferred to Joaquin, Texas, and then settled in Palacios, Texas, in 1958, as the chief supervisor of the Blessing Texas Eastern Station. While working for Texas Eastern, when the head offices needed something done correctly along the pipeline route they called on John.
Dad was always busy with children’s activities, church activities, Lions Club, the Hospital Board and other humanitarian environmental and community causes; always interested in helping others.
After the death of his first wife, Janice, in September 1984 John married Dorothy Harris of Blessing in June 1991 and became step-father to Scott, Marty and Jennifer Harris. Following the death of Dorothy in September 1997, he married Gerrie Lewis of Victoria in March 2002 and gained three more daughters, Leisa, Genia, and Randi and his first mother-in-law, Lorene Barley. Gerrie preceded him in death in December 2005. ach of his three wives created a special chapter during John’s life. Throughout his life in the Palacios area there were always those who stood beside him, especially V.J. and Leala Kahlick who were much like a brother and sister-in-law.
John’s proudest accomplishment was in his role as a loving caretaker, helping others and many times those who society may have left behind.
John left footprints on many lives as he honored his faith, family and friends.
John’s surviving family includes La Keta Jo Dennis and husband Tom, Jack Toellner and wife Brenda, Jill Justice; sister, Norma Phillips; sisters-in-law, Freida Toellner and Martha Toellner; grandchildren, Carrie Jo Dennis, Stacey Wayne Dennis, Aaron Justice, Amanda Pitts, Zachary Toellner and Jared Toellner; great-grandchildren, Braylon Pitts, Weston Toellner, Wyatt Toellner, Lucas, Benjamin and Samuel Justice.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Palacios Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church in Palacios with the Rev. Chuck Kimball officiating. Interment services will follow at Hawley Cemetery near Blessing. Pallbearers will be Bill Hansen, Billy Kahlich, Billy Polk, Stacey Wayne Dennis, Jared Toellner and Aaron Justice; honorary pallbearer and partner in crime: V. J. Kahlich.
Please refer memorials in his name to the First Presbyterian Church in Palacios or the Palacios Lions Club.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home.
