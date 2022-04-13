Clayton Ross Glick, 31, of El Campo, passed away April 6, 2022. He was born on April 19, 1990 in Wharton.
He is survived by his mother, Julia Bennett and husband Travis of El Campo; father, Gary Glick and wife Roxzann of Breckenridge; son, Brayden Ross Miller of Breckenridge; sisters, Cassie Lewis and husband Kyle of Katy, Maegen Chaudry of Katy and Elyssa Glick of Breckenridge; brother, Jacob Glick and wife Shailynn of Breckenridge; nephews, Preston Glick of Katy and Solar Glick of Breckenridge and niece Ava Glick of Breckenridge; grandparents, Frank and LaNell O’Connor of El Campo and girlfriend, Sierra Acuna of El Campo.
Clayton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Travis and Patricia Bennett; Walter and Ada Currie; and great-grandparents, A.P. and Alice Sommers.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at First United Methodist Church in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Glick, Kyle Lewis, Travis Bennett, Preston Glick, Nathan Bennett and Derek Treybig.
Memorial donations in memory of Clayton Glick may be made to help defray funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
