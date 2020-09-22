Michael Resendez

Michael Anthony Resendez, 21, of Wharton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Wharton. He was born Dec. 11, 1998 in Wharton, to Jesse Cantu and Monica Resendez.
Mikey was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the class of 2017. He worked as an operator for Petroleum Industry and NOV. Mikey deeply valued the work he did with the Wharton community and others. Football was his passion. He loved the sport and made numerous friends from it. He developed a brotherly love connection with all who played football, opponents as well. Mikey was caring, fun, encouraging and a good friend to all. He was the life of the party, always so full of joy and happiness. He was always ready to help others in need.
He is survived by his parents, Monica Resendez and Jesse Cantu of Wharton; sisters, Mikayla and Mykah Cantu of Wharton, Charity Cantu of Cypress, Joy Cantu of Austin and Olivia Cantu Castro and husband Michael of Wharton; brothers, Jesse Cantu Jr. and wife Brenda of Dallas, Josh Cantu and wife Olivia of Richmond, Samuel Cantu and wife Mary of Austin and Elisha and Joey Cantu of Houston; aunts, Erica Resendez of El Campo, Christina Cantu Resendez of Missouri City and Mary Mendez of Santa Rosa; uncles, Paul Resendez of Wharton, Eric Resendez and wife Cecilia of Calhoun, Georgia, Enrique “EJ” Gutierrez and wife Akesha of Rosenberg, Jose Cantu and wife Elizabeth of Houston, Ramiro Cantu and wife Zuly of Santa Rosa, Juan Cantu and wife Michelle of Katy, Pancho Cantu wife Virgina of Santa Rosa, Ganzo Cantu and wife Irma of Rosenberg and Pablo Cantu Jr. and wife lodie of San Bentio; cousins, Destiny Resendez Rios and husband Mario of Tacoma, Wash., Matthew, Andrew and PJ Resendez of Wharton, Alzea “Ali” and Thomas Amador Jr. of El Campo, Kingston Quinonez of El Campo, Adrianna, Kaytlynn, Ashley, Eric Jr., Alliyah, Derek and Zaiden Resendez, all from Calhoun, Ga., Rylan, Kayson, Brennan and Jordyn Gutierrez, all of Rosenberg, Leslie Valdez of Missouri City and Claudia Valdez of Bay City and many friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Maria Elena Resendez and Santos (Guerrero) Gutierrez; great-grandfathers, Edwardo Resendez and Henry Gutierrez Sr.; grandmother, Maria Isabel Resendez Gutierrez; grandfather Henry Gutierrez Jr.; aunt, Rosie Resendez and cousin, Kimberly Ottinger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, after 4 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal will be celebrated by Father Antonio Perez at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers for the services will be Coach Danny, Coach Woodard, Coach Patterson, Coach Tony Ortiz, Coach Matt Watkins and Coach Jessie Lee Pena, Justin Jones, Jaylon Haynes, Markese Holmes, BJ Baylor, Czarius Balfour and Christian Wynn.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.