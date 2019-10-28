Mary Schoellmann

Mary Ann Schoellmann, 86, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 in Houston. She was born to Paul and Albina (Prihoda) Zbranek on March 25, 1933 in Nada. She married Lester A. Schoellmann on Nov. 21, 1950.
Mary Ann owned and ran Dairy Delight in Altair, drove and owned her own gravel truck, worked at the Nada Grocery Store and May Aluminum.
In her free time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching her favorite sitcom on T.V. and quilting. Her hobbies included gardening, landscaping and baking. Her favorite thing was her grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Albina Zbranek; husband, Lester Schoellmann; son, James Schoellmann and several brothers and sisters.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Mark Schoellmann and wife Tina of Edna; daughter, Debbie McCluskey and husband Scott of Warren; grandchildren, Micah Schoellmann, Meagan McCluskey, Mitchell McCluskey, Katie McCluskey and Sharina Gasch; sister, Lucy Kubecka of El Campo and brothers, Clarence Zbranek and Edmund Zbranek, both of Nada.
Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Nada. Visitation was 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Henneke Funeral Home and at church 9 - 10 a.m. Monday. A parish Rosary was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Henneke Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Nada.
Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Lynn, Clifton Reese, Michael Gasch, Danny Kubecka, Michael Smidovec and Sharina Gasch.
Memorials may be given to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Our Lady of the Rosary No. 1595, P.O. Box 97, Nada, Texas 77460.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus.
