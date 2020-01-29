Dorothy Ann Pentecost, 79, of Houston, passed away at her home on Jan. 19, 2020. Dorothy Ann Smith was born in El Campo on Nov. 17, 1940 to Oren Paul and Bernice Morton Smith. She was a homemaker.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Oliver “Buddy” Pentecost of Houston; daughters, Robin Pentecost of Houston and Cindy Pentecost Cartwright of San Antonio; sisters, Pauline Ebel and husband Charles of La Grange and Elaine Strnadel and husband Wesley of El Campo; sister-in-law, Kathy Smith of El Campo and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Allen Smith and Morton Clark Smith.
Dorothy loved spending time with family and friends and was fondly known simply as Dot or Aunt Dot.
Dot graduated from El Campo High School in 1959 and later attended Lydia Houston School of Cosmetology in Houston. She worked as hair stylist in El Campo and later worked at Royal Beauty Supply in Houston. For several years she worked in apartment management.
Her greatest vocation was mother and wife. Dorothy was an avid reader and enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking and cross-stitching. She was an excellent homemaker and lovingly shared her time and talents with family and friends. Dorothy was very resourceful and would “rescue” anyone who called on her for a helping hand.
Many are grateful for the support she so freely gave and the time she spent with us. She is greatly missed.
A memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1805 W. Alabama St. in Houston. A reception and sharing of memories will follow at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.