Samuel Crippen

Samuel Issac Crippen, age 70, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 28, 2021 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Born April 30, 1951 to parents Samuel and Lillie (Brast), Samuel was a native Texan and learned from an early age to be a hard worker. He spent decades outside, working tireless hours as a roughneck on many oil rigs.
If you had the privilege of knowing Samuel, you knew you had a real friend who had a heart of gold. He will be remembered by many for his caring spirit that helped many in their time of need.
Samuel was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille and his parents.
He will forever be remembered by his dear life partner and friend Dee Dee Matula and her family; sister Kathryn Crider; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many other family and friends who cherished him.
To honor Samuel, please consider a random act of kindness in his honor so that his caring spirit can live on in others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.