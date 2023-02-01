Josephine Annie Spanihel Bacak

Josephine Annie Spanihel Bacak

Josephine Annie Spanihel Bacak was born in Hallettsville on Feb. 15, 1937. She passed away on Jan. 30, 2023 at the age of 85. She graduated from Louise High School in 1955. She married the love of her life, Allen Bacak, in 1963. She and her husband were farmers and cattle ranchers in El Campo, and they did everything together. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, a member of the St Phillips Catholic Church Lazarus Choir and a member of the SPJST.

The most important thing in life to Josephine was her family, friends and her faith in the Lord. She loved animals, farming, ranching, singing, polka music, telling jokes, playing cards and dominos. She was a loving wife and an absolute treasure to her family. She will be remembered for touching everyone’s heart with her kindness, generosity and witty, outgoing personality. She was sure to put a smile on your face whenever she was around. She lived well, laughed often and loved so much. Josephine will be missed by all. Heaven just got a little sweeter and happier with her there.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.