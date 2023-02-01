Josephine Annie Spanihel Bacak was born in Hallettsville on Feb. 15, 1937. She passed away on Jan. 30, 2023 at the age of 85. She graduated from Louise High School in 1955. She married the love of her life, Allen Bacak, in 1963. She and her husband were farmers and cattle ranchers in El Campo, and they did everything together. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, a member of the St Phillips Catholic Church Lazarus Choir and a member of the SPJST.
The most important thing in life to Josephine was her family, friends and her faith in the Lord. She loved animals, farming, ranching, singing, polka music, telling jokes, playing cards and dominos. She was a loving wife and an absolute treasure to her family. She will be remembered for touching everyone’s heart with her kindness, generosity and witty, outgoing personality. She was sure to put a smile on your face whenever she was around. She lived well, laughed often and loved so much. Josephine will be missed by all. Heaven just got a little sweeter and happier with her there.
Josephine is survived by her nieces and nephews: Victoria Cuellar; Susan Baker and husband Arthur; Dale Jurasek; Janice Sowell and husband Rodney; Joyce Jannise and husband Tommy; Gregory Spanihel; Diana Blumrick Gladden and husband Gary; Elroy Jurasek; Kay Bacak Pilat and husband David; Frank John Bacak Jr. and wife Michelle; Kristie Bacak Choate and husband James; Douglas Trochta; Alan Paul Trochta and wife Charlie; Bradley Bacak and wife Crystal; and her sister-in-law Ardis Bacak.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Schaeffer Spanihel; husband Allen Bacak; sisters Mildred Spanihel Jurasek and Margaret Spanihel Koehl; brother Alphonse Spanihel; brothers-in-law James Bacak, Frank Bacak Sr., Gene Koehl and Leon Cuellar; sisters-in-law Georgie Bacak Trochta and Mildred Spanihel; and nephew Anthony Spanihel.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Triska Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Church St, El Campo. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Memorials in her memory can be made to St. Philip Catholic Church of El Campo.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Josephine • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.