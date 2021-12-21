Gladys Anna Bodungen

Gladys Anna (Popp) Bodungen of El Campo passed away December 20, 2021 with her family by her side.
Gladys was born September 11, 1934 in Hillje, to August and Pauline (Pauler) Popp whom she is preceded in death along with her husband, Wilber; one brother, Alvin Popp; three sisters, Albina Taylor, Bernice Wishert, and Jeanette Wishert and two sons-in-law, Richard McCain and Mike Daugherty.
Gladys was a member of St. Phillip Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed gardening, canning fruits and vegetables for family and friends, baking strudel and pear cake every Christmas, fishing, reading books, watching westerns and game shows and was known for her Domino skills against anyone who dared play her.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Diane Daugherty, son, Patrick Bodungen and wife Lupe and daughter, Glenda McCain; brother, Gus Popp and wife Jane; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving family and friends.
Visitation will be 3 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass following at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Chad Whitley, David Bodungen, Blake Bodungen, Matthew Salinas, Fatmir Dukic, and Richard Clark. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of Gladys may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, St. Philip School, or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
