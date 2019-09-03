Donald “Don” Ray Hubenak, 73, of Alvin, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a long battle with bladder cancer. He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in El Campo, to Anton K. and Cecilia Rod Hubenak. On March 19, 1966, he married his sweetheart, Theresa F. Fucik. They enjoyed their Catholic faith together while raising five children.
Don loved spending time outdoors with his children and grandchildren, as well as hunting, fishing, raising chickens, guineas, rabbits, cows and horses. He really enjoyed helping the youth of Burleson County, butchering and freezing around 300 county fair rabbits for exhibiters each year. Over the years, he won several trophies in bowling tournaments and leagues, for his mouth watering barbecue and homemade wine. Don loved dancing with his honey, Theresa, and they were often admired by others for the loving way they glided across the floor. He also enjoyed singing karaoke with his family.
Don attended grade school in Pierce and graduated from Wharton High School in 1964. He was a renowned subject matter expert in aluminum extrusion, and retired as an aluminum extrusion plant manager in 2008 at Alenco in Bryan. Throughout his career he worked for several companies, including May Aluminum, El Campo Aluminum, Krestmark Industries, Non-Ferrous Extrusions, Winnebago and Northern Extrusion. Don was a devout Catholic and member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin. He was a 4th Degree Knight with Council No. 1131 and 3rd Degree Knight with Council No. 2490, in El Campo. Previously he served as Grand Knight with Council No. 10309 in Somerville.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Theresa; son, Terrell and wife Kelly of Friendswood; daughter, Rhonda Hubenak-Martinez of Alvin; son, Philip and wife Juanita of Rosharon; daughter, Rebecca Page and husband Andrew of San Antonio; daughter, Michelle Hubenak of Annapolis, Md., 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one due November 2019; sister, Lillian and husband Allen Kohleffel; brothers, Wilfred and Mike and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Lonnie and Jesse Hubenak.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Triska Funeral Home with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at St. John Nepomuene Catholic Church in New Taiton, with the Rev. John Taosan officiating and Andrew Cortez and Nathaniel Hubenak as altar servers. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery also in New Taiton.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Hubenak, Austin Ward, Rory Hubenak, Duane Hrncir, Bill Trigg and
Ty Martinez.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund, 110 E. South Street, Alvin, TX 77511.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
