Lillian Bender Rod, 89, of Houston, peacefully passed away on Monday, Aug. 10. She was born Aug. 11, 1930 to Albert and Mary Bender on a farm in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 1948. Her husband, Alvin Rod of 52 years, also went to El Campo High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan; son-in-law, Rodney; grandchildren, Scott and wife Lindi, Jamie and husband Joey, Paige, Kevin and Blake and great-grandchildren, Keagan, Westin, Brynn, Hannah, Luke, Sayde and Slate.
