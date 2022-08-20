Steve Ray Prihoda, 66, of Palacios, left this earth on Aug. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 9, 1956, in Ganado to Maxine Mae Slyter and Rudy Prihoda.
Steve lived in El Campo his first four years and moved with his family to Kansas for 10 years. The family returned to El Campo when he was 14 years old. Steve graduated from El Campo High School in 1974.
Steve was a commercial shrimper and began this lifelong career around the age of 14 working with his Uncle Edward. He worked with his uncle until 18 and then bought his first shrimp boat named “The Kansas Kid.” He continued to shrimp throughout the years and bought the legendary “Sea Tiger” in 1978. It is this boat that he put his heart and soul into.
Steve was an avid deer hunter when the opportunity would arise, or he would just sit back and enjoy nature. He loved to be on the water and especially water skiing. You could always find him on the Tres Palacios River on his blue and white Ski Nautique, skiing or pulling anyone who had the desire to ski. He taught many teenagers and adults how to ski.
He never knew a stranger and could talk for hours to anyone who would stop to listen. He always liked to have the last word and give his “two cents worth” in the conversation.
Steve is survived by his son Blake Prihoda of Palacios, and step-daughter Kirsten Richter Gonzalez of Galveston.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathy Prihoda.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at Palacios United Methodist Church, 209 Lucas Ave. in Palacios.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Steve • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.