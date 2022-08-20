Steve Ray Prihoda

Steve Ray Prihoda, 66, of Palacios, left this earth on Aug. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 9, 1956, in Ganado to Maxine Mae Slyter and Rudy Prihoda.

Steve lived in El Campo his first four years and moved with his family to Kansas for 10 years. The family returned to El Campo when he was 14 years old. Steve graduated from El Campo High School in 1974.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.