Alvin Schulz

Alvin Clifford Schulze 86, of Richmond passed away peacefully on April 15, 2021. He was born Dec. 30, 1934 at the family home in Markham, the youngest of eight children to the late Julius and Ida Zbitowsky Schulze.
He was the patriarch of Alvin Schulze Enterprises, Inc., along with his wife Wanda (Scooter) Morton Schulze, which started in 1964. They owned Dairy Queen #1, Dairy Queen #2, Schulze Family Restaurant and The Branding Iron, all in El Campo and Schulze Family Restaurant and Schulze’s BBQ and Catering in Rosenberg.
Eventually, Alvin and Scooter sold all restaurants in El Campo to focus, along with their children, on the restaurants in Rosenberg.
He enjoyed fishing on Falcon Lake in Zapata, Texas for many years, the place dear to him, meeting people that would become lifelong friends.
He will be remembered as Alvin, Daddy, Pappy, Mr. Schulze and Bossman.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda (Scooter) Morton Schulze; grandson, Coby Sablatura and his older siblings.
Survivors include his daughters, Kathie Sablatura and husband Ronnie of Needville and Teresa Mielsch and husband Gary of Wharton; son, Clifford Schulze and wife Sherry of Fulshear; grandchildren, Marissa Atkinson, Jenna Farrell, Kayla Gray and Justin Mielsch; great-grandchildren, Conner Atkinson, Zane Atkinson, Brance Farrell, Brodie Gray, Asher Gray and one more on the way.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo with Pastor Billy Ritz officiating.
Donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
