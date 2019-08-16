Madeline Priesmeyer

Madeline Irene Priesmeyer, 95, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 15, 2019. She was born in San Antonio Sept. 24, 1923 to Harry and Mary Lou Wright Tobias.
Madeline, or “Maddy,” had a passion for supporting and caring for her family and friends, some called it “worry,” but it was truly an outpouring of love and concern for their safety and well being. She worked in the family business, the Priesmeyer’s Department Store Chain that served customers in the Texas Gulf Coast for 75 years. Her devotion to her family and community, and to her faith in God, was exemplified by her willingness to help others and her dedication to her church where she rarely missed a Sunday glorifying God with her beautiful voice as she gracefully sang the songs of His love and glory. Madeline’s latter years was mostly consumed with the enjoyment of friendships with her elder friends as they played games and ate together, and most of all reminisced about their families and friends that made their lives worth living.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Priesmeyer and wife Marsha of Columbus and Harry Priesmeyer and wife Tina of Wharton; four grandchildren, Alise, Paige, Jason and Amanda and nine great-grandchildren.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick Priesmeyer and sister, Virginia Hosner.
A graveside memorial service will be held for the family at Lehrer Memorial Cemetery in Garwood
Memorial donations may be made to Lehrer Memorial United Methodist Church in Garwood.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
