Magdalena “Maggie” Garcia Salazar of El Campo passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. She was born June 14, 1949 in Starr, to the late Guadalupe Garcia Sr. and Petra Tanguma.
She married the love of her life, Felesiano (Felix) T. Salazar on Oct. 21, 1967 and he preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2011.
She was a proud grandmother to 6 grandkids. Her pastime favorites were going to Louisiana to try her luck on the slot machines and spending time in her back yard. She was also a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Daughters 2275.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Guadalupe Garcia Jr.
She is survived by her daughters: Eva Salazar of El Campo, Vivian Leal and husband Randy of El Campo, Dahlia Salazar and husband Brian Zuniga of El Campo; son: Ignacio Salazar of Houston; grandchildren Emerald and Ryna Leal, Aidan Puente, Avery, Brian and Olivia Zuniga; sisters: Zoila Sanchez, Nina Trejo, Marcella Hernandez, Janie Escochea, Grace Tova; brother: Juan Garcia.
Paul bearers are Rafail Hernandez, Michael Gonzales, Aidan Puente, Joe Salazar Jr., Ernest Sanchez and Brian Zuniga.
Visitation for family will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, public viewing at 5 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m.
Mass will be at 2 p.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner Street, El Campo, with Rev. Anthony Augustine Owusu-Peprah presiding. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetary, El Campo.
