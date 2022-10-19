Magdalena “Maggie” Garcia Salazar

Magdalena “Maggie” Garcia Salazar

Magdalena “Maggie” Garcia Salazar of El Campo passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. She was born June 14, 1949 in Starr, to the late Guadalupe Garcia Sr. and Petra Tanguma.

She married the love of her life, Felesiano (Felix) T. Salazar on Oct. 21, 1967 and he preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2011.

