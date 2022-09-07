Eloise Thompson

Eloise Thompson was born on June 22, 1957, to Robert L. Thompson Sr. and Myrtle M. Thompson.

She joined True Light Missionary Baptist Church No. 1 at an early age. Eloise attended and graduated from El Campo ISD in 1975. She also worked at MD Anderson Hospital and Richmond State School for many years before retirement.

