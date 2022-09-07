Eloise Thompson was born on June 22, 1957, to Robert L. Thompson Sr. and Myrtle M. Thompson.
She joined True Light Missionary Baptist Church No. 1 at an early age. Eloise attended and graduated from El Campo ISD in 1975. She also worked at MD Anderson Hospital and Richmond State School for many years before retirement.
Eloise leaves to cherish fond memories: husband, Leobardo Feregrino-Rangel, El Campo; a daughter, Shanetta Malone (Prentice), Orlando, Fla.; a son Justin Thompson (Shanee), El Campo; six grandkids, Bryce James Malone, Bryanna Ja’el Malone, Bailey Janee’ Malone, Kamryn Janea Thompson, Blake Ja’lel Malone, and Kyrie Jayde Thompson. Four brothers, Robert L. Thompson Sr. (Dorothy), Houston; Ivory Joe Thompson Sr., Kansas City, Mo.; Ray Henderson, Houston; Thomas Thompson, El Campo. Two sisters, Ruth Bluntson (Melvin), Houston; Zula Thompson, Fresno; god-sister, Sandra Starghill (Elton), Houston; one god-son Kevin Hargrove, El Campo. Eloise helped raise Lakeshia Thompson, Jada Thompson, Micayla Corbert, Fresno, Gary Baylor, Darion Baylor, Traven Baylor, Texas City; and a host of nephews, nieces, special friends and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother; one grandson, Jaydin Thompson; three sisters, Alice Baylor, Edna Coleman, and Mary Hargrove; two brothers, David Thompson and Joshua Thompson Sr.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Progressive Baptist Church in El Campo. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Bowden Cemetery in Hungerford.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Eloise • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.